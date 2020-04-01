RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Brazil's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen over the past 24 hours by 42 to 201, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 5,717.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared an outbreak of the new coronavirus infection a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 750,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered worldwide, over 36,000 people have died.