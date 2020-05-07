BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Brazil's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased over the past 24 hours by 615 to 8,536, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen over the past day by a record 10,503 people to 125,218.

A total of 51,370 patients have recovered from the disease.