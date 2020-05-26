BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has risen by 807 in the past 24 hours - up from 653 the day before - to 23,473, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"A total of 23,473 deaths were registered in the country, 807 were registered in the past 24 hours," the ministry said.

The number of confirmed cases in Brazil stands at 374,898, which means the COVID-19 mortality rate amounts to 6.3 percent.

A total of 153,833 people have recovered from the disease, which constitutes 41 percent of all recorded cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 342,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 5.3 million.