MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Brazil's coronavirus death toll has risen by 4,195 people in the past day, setting a record, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The previous record for deaths from COVID-19 per day was set on March 31, when 3,800 people died.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Brazil has increased by 86,979 over the past 24 hours to 13,100,580.

The total death toll stands at 336,947, with 11,558,784 recoveries.