Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By Record 600 People To 7,921 - Health Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 09:40 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease in Brazil has increased by 600 people (or 8 percent) to 7,921 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.
Previously, the largest number of coronavirus deaths (474 per day) was recorded 6 days ago.
According to Tuesday's data, the number of confirmed cases stands at 114,700, an increase of 6,935 over the past day.
A total of 48,200 patients have recovered.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.
According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,517,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 243,000 people have died from the disease.