BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease in Brazil has increased by 600 people (or 8 percent) to 7,921 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

Previously, the largest number of coronavirus deaths (474 per day) was recorded 6 days ago.

According to Tuesday's data, the number of confirmed cases stands at 114,700, an increase of 6,935 over the past day.

A total of 48,200 patients have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,517,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 243,000 people have died from the disease.