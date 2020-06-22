UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 50,600 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 04:00 AM

Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 50,600 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Brazil confirmed over 17,400 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and over 640 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry data shows.

There are now 1,085,038 confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil and the country's total COVID-19 death toll stands at 50,617, according to Sunday data from the country's health ministry.

Almost 550,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

On Saturday, Brazil's health ministry reported nearly 35,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed over a 24-hour period and more than 1,000 new deaths from COVID-19.

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed one million.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 119,900 COVID-19 fatalities. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2.2 million COVID-19 cases).

Related Topics

Brazil United States Sunday From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

5 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

5 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

6 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

7 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.