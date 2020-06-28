MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Brazil's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 57,000 and the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at over 1.3 million, according to Health Ministry data.

In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 38,693 new coronavirus cases and 1,109 new deaths from COVID-19. Overall, Brazil has 1,313,667 confirmed coronavirus cases and 57,070 COVID-19 fatalities.

According to the country's health ministry, more than 715,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll stood at around 50,000, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of 7,000 COVID-19 fatalities, which the same as that of the previous seven-day period.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 125,000 COVID-19 fatalities. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2.5 million COVID-19 cases).