MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has exceeded 4,500 people, more than 66,000 cases have been confirmed in the country, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 4,613 new cases have been registered over the past 24 hours, the number of those infected has reached 66,501.

The death count has increased over the past day by 338 to 4,543.