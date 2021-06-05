UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 470,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:10 AM

Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 470,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The coronavirus death toll in Brazil has exceeded 470,000 people, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the overall number of registered cases of COVID-19 in the country stands at 16,841,408, with 470,842 deaths.

Over the past 24 hours, doctors in Brazil have recorded 37,936 new cases of coronavirus infection and 1,454 deaths.

Related Topics

Brazil Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

10 hours ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

10 hours ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

10 hours ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

10 hours ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.