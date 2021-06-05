MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The coronavirus death toll in Brazil has exceeded 470,000 people, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the overall number of registered cases of COVID-19 in the country stands at 16,841,408, with 470,842 deaths.

Over the past 24 hours, doctors in Brazil have recorded 37,936 new cases of coronavirus infection and 1,454 deaths.