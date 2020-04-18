UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 2,000 Amid Political Feud

Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Brazil recorded 217 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past day, taking the toll to 2,141, the Health Ministry of Latin America's worst-hit country said on Friday.

The number of those infected rose by 3,257 in the past 24 hours to 33,682, a hike of more than 10 percent. The mortality rate stands at 6.4 percent.

There have been differences within the Brazilian government over how to handle the health crisis as more countries around the world have imposed strict limits on public life and businesses.

Pro-business President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat of the pandemic and sought to scrap restrictions imposed by regional governors, while Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta has advocated for social distancing, resulting in his removal from office on Thursday.

