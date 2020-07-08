UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Brazil's Coronavirus-Diagnosed President Says Feels Well Thanks to Hydroxychloroquine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday reported being in sound health after testing positive for the coronavirus as a result of taking anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

Bolsonaro, an ardent coronavirus skeptic with ostentatious disregard for common safety provisions, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"Those who are opposed to hydroxychloroquine but have no alternatives, I regret to inform you that I feel very well amid the treatment with it and, with God's help, I will live long," Bolsonaro said on Twitter.

Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine was earlier touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential treatment for COVID-19, but various researchers around the world found no scientific justification to believe so.

Former Brazilian Health Minister Henrique Mandetta, whom Bolsonaro fired in April due to alleged exaggeration of health risks associated with the coronavirus, has also doubted the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine.

This past Saturday, the World Health Organization officially discontinued trials of hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients after establishing that it has little or no effect on the mortality from the virus.

Brazil is now the world's second worst affected country to the United States, with more than 1.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 65,000 related deaths, according to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization.

