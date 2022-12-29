RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil said on Wednesday that it has banned the carrying of arms in the country's capital, Brasilia, during the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula, 76, won the Brazilian presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro by a close margin. Lula will be sworn in as the country's president on January 1.

"A temporary suspension of the right to carry any type of firearms and ammunition has been issued," the court said in a statement.

The measure came into effect on Wednesday and will in force until January 2 on the entire territory of the Brasilia federal district.

Lula will become the leader of Brazil for the period of 2023-2027. This will be his third term. Lula headed Brazil for two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2010, but a series of corruption allegations resulted in his imprisonment. He began serving his 12-year sentence in 2018, but Brazil's Supreme Court later annulled the case, and Lula was released from prison in 2019.