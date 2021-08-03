UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Court To Open Investigation Into Bolsonaro Over Attacks On E-Voting System

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:50 AM

Brazil's Court to Open Investigation Into Bolsonaro Over Attacks on E-Voting System

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) asked the Supreme Court (STF) to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro's criticism of electronic ballot boxes and the country's electoral system, as well as his statements claiming there will be fraud in next year's elections.

"Plenary [of the court session] approves the opening of an administrative inquiry to investigate fraud allegations in the electronic voting system. Ministers also approved the proposal to forward criminal news to the STF against the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, for the dissemination of fake news," the TSE said in a statement late on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a group of 18 active and former Brazilian justices of the STF, who also serve as judges on the TSE, said the election system is free of fraud.

Since 2018, Bolsonaro, who is expected to seek a second term in 2022, has repeatedly said Brazil's electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud.

In this regard, the TSE itself unanimously approved the initiation of an administrative investigation into possible encroachments on the legitimacy of the elections.

The case was opened in March 2019 to investigate fake news, wrongdoing, and threats against the STF. As part of the case, some prominent Bolsonaro supporters were searched and their electronic devices and documents were seized.

Criticizing the electronic voting machines that have been operating in Brazil since 1996, the incumbent president recently said that holding the 2022 elections is impossible without going back to paper documents. The TSE said that attempts to interfere with the conduct of elections violated the constitution, so it can be regarded as an official crime.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Brazil Tokyo Stock Exchange March Criminals 2018 2019 Court

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

1 minute ago
 Dr Najeebullah appointed as PCB’s Chief Medical ..

Dr Najeebullah appointed as PCB’s Chief Medical Officer

5 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing frui ..

UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing fruits for Dubai

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2021

2 hours ago
 WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.