MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has increased by 20,286 in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to over 1.8 million, the country's Health Ministry said.

There are now 1,884,967 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil. In the past 24 hours, 733 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed, taking the total coronavirus death toll to 72,833.

Over 1.

1 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 135,000 COVID-19 fatalities, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 3.3 million COVID-19 cases).