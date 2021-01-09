Brazil's COVID-19 Case Tally Tops 8 Million - Health Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 09:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The number of registered coronavirus cases in Brazil has topped 8 million, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.
The case tally stands at 8,013,708, an increase of 52,035 in the past 24 hours.
The country's COVID-19 death toll amounts to 201,460, a rise by 962 in the past day. More than 7 million people have recovered.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.