UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's COVID-19 Case Tally Tops 8 Million - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

Brazil's COVID-19 Case Tally Tops 8 Million - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The number of registered coronavirus cases in Brazil has topped 8 million, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The case tally stands at 8,013,708, an increase of 52,035 in the past 24 hours.

The country's COVID-19 death toll amounts to 201,460, a rise by 962 in the past day. More than 7 million people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Related Topics

World Brazil March 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

8 hours ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

8 hours ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

8 hours ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

8 hours ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

8 hours ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.