Brazil's COVID-19 Case Tally Up 19,373 Over Past Day To 3,359,570 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Brazil's number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by more than 19,000 over the past 24 hours - down from some 23,000 the day before, with over 600 deaths, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The case tally rose by 19,373 to 3,359,570, the ministry said.

The death toll increased by 684 - up from 620 the day before - to 108,536.

More than 2.47 million have recovered from the disease in Brazil.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 767,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 21.5 million.

