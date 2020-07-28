MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Brazil has confirmed over 23,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, more than 600 people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the case tally had risen by 23,284 to 2,442,375 and the death toll had grown by 614 to 87,618 in the past day.

The day before, the rise in cases was higher - 24,578 and the increase in the number of deaths was lower - 555.