BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil has grown by 6,209 to a total of 91,589 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The previous reports indicated that there were 85,380 COVID-19 cases and 5,901 fatalities.

According to the Health Ministry, the death toll has increased by 428 over the same period that brought the overall number of fatalities to 6,329.

About 38,000 people fully recovered from the coronavirus disease.

On March 11, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 3.3 million coronavirus cases and over 237,000 related deaths have been recorded globally, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.