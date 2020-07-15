(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has increased by 41,857 in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to over 1.9 million, the country's Health Ministry said.

There are now 1,926,824 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil. In the past 24 hours, 1,300 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed, taking the total coronavirus death toll to 74,133.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 136,000 COVID-19 fatalities, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of almost 3.4 million COVID-19 cases).