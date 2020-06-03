The number of confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Brazil has increased by a record 1,262 in the past 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 31,199, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The number of confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Brazil has increased by a record 1,262 in the past 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 31,199, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the given period, Brazil registered 28,936 new COVID-19 cases, thus the total count of active cases in the country now stands at 555,383, the ministry added.

More than 223,000 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded 1.8 million cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic in early spring. To date, more than 6.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 380,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.