BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABUJA -- The Nigerian government said late Wednesday that domestic flights would soon resume after weeks of restriction to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said in a tweet that domestic flight operations would resume only at the Abuja and Lagos airports on July 8, while other airports would resume operations between July 11 and July 15.

LIMA -- Peru reported on Wednesday 288,477 COVID-19 infections after testing detected 3,264 new cases in the previous 24 hours, and the death toll rose to 9,860, said the Health Ministry.

Currently, 11,108 patients are hospitalized around the country, including 1,212 on ventilators in intensive care units.

CAPE TOWN -- South Africa has reported 8,124 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day surge since the outbreak in early March, bringing its national total to 159,333, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Wednesday.

"Regrettably, we report a further 92 COVID-19 related deaths -- 17 from Eastern Cape, 28 from Gauteng, 10 from KwaZulu Natal and 37 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2,749," Mkhize added.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 60,632 on Wednesday after 1,038 deaths were reported the previous day, the country's health ministry said.

The national count of COVID-19 infections rose to 1,448,753 after 46,712 new cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

HARARE -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe has reached 605 after 14 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.

The 14 cases include one citizen who returned from South Africa and 13 local infections, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said in an update.