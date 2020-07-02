UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 60,000

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:42 PM

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 60,000

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABUJA -- The Nigerian government said late Wednesday that domestic flights would soon resume after weeks of restriction to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said in a tweet that domestic flight operations would resume only at the Abuja and Lagos airports on July 8, while other airports would resume operations between July 11 and July 15.

LIMA -- Peru reported on Wednesday 288,477 COVID-19 infections after testing detected 3,264 new cases in the previous 24 hours, and the death toll rose to 9,860, said the Health Ministry.

Currently, 11,108 patients are hospitalized around the country, including 1,212 on ventilators in intensive care units.

CAPE TOWN -- South Africa has reported 8,124 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day surge since the outbreak in early March, bringing its national total to 159,333, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Wednesday.

"Regrettably, we report a further 92 COVID-19 related deaths -- 17 from Eastern Cape, 28 from Gauteng, 10 from KwaZulu Natal and 37 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2,749," Mkhize added.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 60,632 on Wednesday after 1,038 deaths were reported the previous day, the country's health ministry said.

The national count of COVID-19 infections rose to 1,448,753 after 46,712 new cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

HARARE -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe has reached 605 after 14 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.

The 14 cases include one citizen who returned from South Africa and 13 local infections, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said in an update.

Related Topics

Natal Abuja Lagos Brazil Peru South Africa Zimbabwe March July From Government

Recent Stories

Food department Hazara region imposes 5 mln fine o ..

4 minutes ago

Can vegetarian diet prevent COVID-19 infections?

4 minutes ago

Turnout in Russia's Vote on Constitutional Amendme ..

4 minutes ago

US State Department to Spend $100,000 on Promotion ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo virus cases top 100, highest in 2 months

12 minutes ago

Football industry will bounce back stronger from C ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.