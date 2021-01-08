Brazil's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 200,000 - Health Ministry
Fri 08th January 2021
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Brazil's COVID-19 case tally is nearing 8 million, while the related death toll has topped 200,000, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the past 24 hours, the South American country reported 1,524 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 200,498.
At the same time, Brazil confirmed 87,843 COVID-19 cases and the total reached 7,961,673.