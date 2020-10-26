UrduPoint.com
Brazil's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 157,000

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

The death toll from COVID-19 in Brazil has rose to 157,134 after the country registered 231 deaths in the last 24 hours

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The death toll from COVID-19 in Brazil has rose to 157,134 after the country registered 231 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, 13,493 new infections have been registered since Saturday, bringing the total caseload to 5,394,128.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest number of cases, after the United States and India.

The most populous state in the country, Sao Paulo has been hardest hit by the virus with 1,091,980 cases and 38,747 deaths.

The country's northern state of Amazonas, after experiencing surging infections from April to July, has seen cases and deaths spike again in recent weeks. Up to 94 percent of intensive care beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in the state are currently occupied, an indication that the local health system is once again overwhelmed.

