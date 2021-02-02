UrduPoint.com
Brazil's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 225,000 - Ministry Of Health

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The coronavirus death toll in Brazil increased by 595 in the past day to top 225,000, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The number of deaths associated with COVID-19 has reached 225,099, the ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, Brazilian has registered 24,591 new cases of infection.

In total, since the beginning of the epidemic, Brazil has recorded 9,229,322 cases of coronavirus infection, with over 8 million recoveries.

More Stories From World

