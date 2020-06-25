UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's COVID-19 Deaths Top 53,000, Nearly 1.2 Mln Infected

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:42 PM

Brazil's COVID-19 deaths top 53,000, nearly 1.2 mln infected

Brazil on Wednesday reported 1,185 daily deaths of COVID-19, raising its death toll to 53,830

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Brazil on Wednesday reported 1,185 daily deaths of COVID-19, raising its death toll to 53,830.

In the last 24 hours, 42,725 new infections were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 1,188,631, the Ministry of Health said in its daily report.

The figure marks the second highest number of new cases reported in a day since Friday's record, which saw more than 53,000 new infections.

Wednesday also marked the third consecutive day with more than 1,000 deaths.

The epicenter of Brazil's outbreak continues to be the state of Sao Paulo, which today reported a record 9,347 daily cases of infection.

Brazil has the world's second-largest outbreak behind the United States, both in deaths and infections.

Related Topics

World Sao Paulo Brazil United States

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

1 hour ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

2 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

2 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.