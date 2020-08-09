UrduPoint.com
Brazil's COVID-19 Tally Tops 3Mln, Deaths Exceed 100,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Brazil's COVID-19 tally has topped 3 million cases, and the death toll has exceeded 100,000, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 3,012,412 people in the country have contracted the virus. Of them, over 2 million have recovered, and 100,477 have died.

In the past 24 hours, the country has recorded 49,970 coronavirus cases and 905 related fatalities.

