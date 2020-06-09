MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Brazil's COVID-19 tally has surged past 700,000 after another 15,645 cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry's data shows.

Further 679 people with coronavirus have died.

A new format of providing statistics on the ministry's website shows only data for a 24-hour-period and no cumulative cases or the previous numbers. As of Sunday, the country reported 685,427 cumulative cases, including 37,312 deaths.

As of Monday evening, the figures are thus 701,081 and 37,991, respectively.

Brazil is second only to the United States in terms of COVID-19 cases and has the third largest death toll behind those of the US and the United Kingdom.