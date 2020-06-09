UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's COVID-19 Tally Tops 700,000 After 15,645 New Cases Confirmed - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

Brazil's COVID-19 Tally Tops 700,000 After 15,645 New Cases Confirmed - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Brazil's COVID-19 tally has surged past 700,000 after another 15,645 cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry's data shows.

Further 679 people with coronavirus have died.

A new format of providing statistics on the ministry's website shows only data for a 24-hour-period and no cumulative cases or the previous numbers. As of Sunday, the country reported 685,427 cumulative cases, including 37,312 deaths.

As of Monday evening, the figures are thus 701,081 and 37,991, respectively.

Brazil is second only to the United States in terms of COVID-19 cases and has the third largest death toll behind those of the US and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Died Brazil United Kingdom United States Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 9, 2020 in Pakistan

30 minutes ago

UAE Press: Data is a driver, not a liability, for ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

9 hours ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Af ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.