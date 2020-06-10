UrduPoint.com
Brazil's COVID-19 Tally Up By 32,091 As Health Ministry Resumes Showing Full Data

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:45 PM

Brazil's COVID-19 Tally Up by 32,091 as Health Ministry Resumes Showing Full Data

Brazil's Health Ministry confirmed 32,091 new coronavirus cases in the country were registered over the course of Tuesday, more than double the previous day's official tally

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Brazil's Health Ministry confirmed 32,091 new coronavirus cases in the country were registered over the course of Tuesday, more than double the previous day's official tally.

This takes the total to 739,503 while 1,272 fatalities increase the death toll to 38,406.

The data was published shortly after the ministry caused an uproar for altering the way in which they display the numbers, scrapping the total infections tally and other variables.

The move prompted an immediate response from the Brazilian Supreme Court, which ruled that limiting the information on the epidemiological situation in the country was unconstitutional.

The health ministry has been in turmoil since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with President Jair Bolsonaro consistently downplaying the severity of the disease and firing two health ministers back to back over disagreements over policy.

The ministry is now headed by Bolsonaro's allies from the military.

Brazil's main media outlets - Globo, Folha, Extra, Estadao ad UOL - are working in collaboration to keep their own tally of infections and deaths across the country as opposed to relying on official information. Their numbers differ by a few thousand infected and a few hundred fatalities.

Brazil has shot up to become the second most infected country in the world after the United States with the third highest fatality rate, behind only the US and the United Kingdom.

