UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's COVID19 Death Toll Reaches 18, More Than 1,000 Cases Registered - Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 03:20 AM

Brazil's COVID19 Death Toll Reaches 18, More Than 1,000 Cases Registered - Health Official

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The coronavirus death toll in Brazil now stands at 18, with over 1,000 COVID-19 cases having been confirmed in the country, health ministry official Wanderson Kleber de Oliveira said.

"The total number of positive cases is 1,212, 18 have died, the mortality rate is 1.6%," Oliveira said on Saturday.

Earlier, the country's health ministry announced that the death toll was 11, with over 900 coronavirus cases registered.

Most of the cases have been registered in Sao Paulo (119) and Rio de Janeiro (459). In Sao Paulo, a two-week quarantine will be imposed starting from Tuesday, according to Governor Joao Doria.

On Friday, Brazilian Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta said that the health care system of the country would face the threat of collapse in late April over the spread of COVID-19. According to the minister, the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil will occur in April-June.

Related Topics

Governor Died Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

3 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

4 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

4 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

4 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

4 hours ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.