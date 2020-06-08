UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's COVID19 Death Toll Surpasses 37,000; Over 685,000 Cases Confirmed - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 07:50 AM

Brazil's COVID19 Death Toll Surpasses 37,000; Over 685,000 Cases Confirmed - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Brazil's coronavirus death toll has surpassed 37,000 and the country's total number of COVID-19 cases stands at over 685,400, according to official data.

Brazil's Health Ministry has launched a new website for publishing coronavirus statistics, but no data for a 24-hour-period was provided on Sunday. The overall count shows that Brazil now has a total of 685,427 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 37,312.

Meanwhile, the old website for providing Brazil's coronavirus statistics shows that 18,912 new cases and 525 new COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours.

Brazil has the second-largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases (after the United States) and the third-largest number of COVID-19 fatalities (after the US and the United Kingdom).

On Saturday, Brazil reported 904 new COVID-19 deaths and over 27,000 new cases.

On Sunday, protests were held in Rio de Janeiro, as well as other Brazilian cities, against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro who has been widely criticized for ignoring recommendations on how to handle the health crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Rio De Janeiro Brazil United Kingdom United States Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Educ ..

6 hours ago

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

7 hours ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

7 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

9 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.