MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Brazil's coronavirus death toll has surpassed 37,000 and the country's total number of COVID-19 cases stands at over 685,400, according to official data.

Brazil's Health Ministry has launched a new website for publishing coronavirus statistics, but no data for a 24-hour-period was provided on Sunday. The overall count shows that Brazil now has a total of 685,427 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 37,312.

Meanwhile, the old website for providing Brazil's coronavirus statistics shows that 18,912 new cases and 525 new COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours.

Brazil has the second-largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases (after the United States) and the third-largest number of COVID-19 fatalities (after the US and the United Kingdom).

On Saturday, Brazil reported 904 new COVID-19 deaths and over 27,000 new cases.

On Sunday, protests were held in Rio de Janeiro, as well as other Brazilian cities, against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro who has been widely criticized for ignoring recommendations on how to handle the health crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.