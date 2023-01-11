UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Deputy Prosecutor Requests Freeze of Bolsonaro's Assets Over Protests - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Brazilian Deputy Prosecutor General Lucas Rocha Furtado has requested a country's court to freeze assets of former President Jair Bolsonaro, following protests and storming of several government buildings by his supporters last week, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the G1 news portal, the request also concerns Ibaneis Rocha, the former governor of the Federal District, and Anderson Torres, the ex-secretary of public security of the Federal District and former minister of justice and public safety.

The request is related to the protests that took place on Sunday, the report said.

Bolsonaro lost the presidential election in Brazil in October and left for the United States in late December. He did not participate in the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on January 1.

Bolsonaro's supporters, rallying against the election results since their announcement, stepped up the protest last week and attempted to storm several government buildings on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings by the evening and arrested over 400 people.

Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros sent a request to Brazil's Federal Supreme Court Judge, Alexandre de Moraes, to seek Bolsonaro's immediate extradition from the US. According to the senator, the former head of state is responsible for the unrest in Brazil.

On January 8, de Moraes temporarily suspended Rocha for a period of 90 days from his post. On the same day, the Brazilian Federal Public Defender submitted a request for Torres' arrest due to his alleged inaction during protests.

