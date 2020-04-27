UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Brazil's Embraer Says to Go to Arbitration Over Boeing Joint Venture Termination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said Monday it was launching an arbitration process against Boeing after the US company terminated the joint venture agreement.

Boeing announced on Saturday that it was canceling the $4.2 billion deal because the Brazilian company did not meet some requirements.

The deal would have seen Boeing acquire an 80 percent stake in Embraer's commercial aircraft branch.

Embraer said immediately that it saw the cancellation as a wrongful termination. According to the Brazilian company, Boeing had a history of repeated delays and breaches of the partner agreement because of financial difficulties over the 737 MAX issues and other problems.

After two fatal accidents involving Boeing's 737 MAX planes, the aircraft were grounded across the world. Boeing suspended production of these planes.

