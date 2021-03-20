RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Former Brazilian President Michel Temer on Friday was acquitted of passive corruption charges by the country's Federal court, local media reported.

Temer was charged in 2018 with taking bribes from companies in the port sector in exchange for an order issued during his tenure as president, which extend concession contracts.

According to the news website UOL, judge Marcus Vinicius Reis Bastos ruled charges against Temer unconvincing as the facts mentioned in the case are said to be not accompanied by even minimal evidence that would confirm them.

The judge noted that the prosecution did not point what kind of "advantages" were obtained by Temer and just hinted at his alleged link to other defendants.

Apart from the former president, the court also exonerated former aide Rodrigo da Rocha Loures, businessmen Antonio Celso Grecco, Carlos Alberto Costa and Ricardo Mesquita, as well as Temer's friend Joao Baptista Lima Filho.