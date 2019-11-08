MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Brazil's Supreme Federal Court ruled to reverse regulation that jailed convicted persons who have lost their appeal but have not exhausted appeals to higher courts, which could lead to the release of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, local media reported.

In a 6-5 vote on Thursday, the supreme court ruled to reinstate the norms that were in place before 2016, according to the Globo news outlet.

The changes might result in a release of thousands of convicted persons, including Lula da Silva, who was sentenced to several jail terms on corruption charges, which he has denied.

In June, the Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court refused to release the ex-president.

Lula da Silva, who served as the country's president from 2003 to 2010, was convicted amid a corruption scandal involving the Odebrecht construction company that rocked Latin America, leading to dismissals of officials across the region. The firm is believed to have bribed politicians in exchange for contracts.