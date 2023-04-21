(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The Federal Police of Brazil are expecting former president Jair Bolsonaro to testify about his alleged involvement in a January coup attempt on April 26, Brazilian broadcaster Globo reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the Federal Police have scheduled Bolsonaro's testimony for April 26 as a part of the investigation.

Supreme Federal Court justice Alexandre de Moraes said last Friday that the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil has given Bolsonaro 10 days to testify about his alleged involvement in a coup attempt.

Bolsonaro faces accusations of having incited post-election unrest that culminated in the storming of Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace by thousands of his supporters on January 8 in scenes that were widely compared to the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Months before the attack, Bolsonaro voiced doubts about Brazil's electronic voting machines, saying without evidence that the system was vulnerable to tampering. He is also under investigation for his dealings as president.

Lawyers representing Bolsonaro have reportedly denied there was any evidence that he committed a crime related to riots.