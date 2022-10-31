BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has won the presidential vote, the country's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) informs.

"The election has been mathematically decided (elected)," TSE said in its official voting application on Sunday.

With over 99% of the votes counted in the Sunday runoff, Lula has 50.84%, while incumbent leader Jair Bolsonaro has 49.16%.

Brazil held a general election on October 2. Lula received 48.4%, while Bolsonaro won 43.2% of the votes. Since none of the candidates managed to get over 50% in the first round, a runoff was scheduled for October 30.