Brazil's Health Agency Says No New Rules On Sputnik V Import Introduced

Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Anvisa, Brazilian health regulatory agency, on Friday dispelled speculations concerning new rules on the import of Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which northeastern governors earlier claimed to be the reason for freezing supplies contracts.

"Anvisa clarifies that when import of Sputnik V vaccines was authorized under some conditions, 22 conditions were set for importers who had to fulfill the existing gaps in information on vaccine quality, security and efficiency to allow controlled and safe first use of Sputnik V in Brazil. The agency confirms that no condition apart from those already established was added," Anvisa said in a statement.

On Thursday, governors of northeastern states suspended supplies contracts citing the "new restrictions, introduced by the National Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa.

" Since April, governors have been requesting supply of 37 million doses. On June 4, Anvisa issued a permit for a limited import of the Russian vaccine, which would be enough to vaccinate 1% of the population.

Sputnik V vaccine ranks second in terms of approval by health agencies, circulating in 69 countries with a total population of 3.7 billion people. The vaccine efficiency is estimated at 97,6% based on analysis of 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, according to Russian Direct Investment Fund and Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

