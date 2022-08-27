BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) says it has permitted Brazil's Ministry of Health to use Bavarian Nordic's vaccine against monkeypox.

"Anvisa approved the registration exemption for the Ministry of Health to import and use the Jynneos/Imvanez vaccine in Brazil, for immunization against monkeypox," the health regulator said on Friday.

Bavarian Nordic A/S developed the vaccine in question (known either as Jynneos or Imvanez, depending on the region of use), which is suited for adults aged 18 or older.

Anvisa's authorization for the use of the vaccine will be valid for six months.

Earlier in August, the health regulator decided not to require registration for vaccines or treatments against monkeypox imported from other countries. The temporary decision allows Brazil's Ministry of Health to ask Anvisa to automatically register drugs and vaccines that have already been approved for the prevention or treatment of monkeypox by international authorities, such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

In July, WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus announced that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

Most people usually recover from monkeypox within a few weeks without treatment. The symptoms are initially flu-like, such as fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, which are then followed by a widespread rash. According to the WHO, the disease can be more severe in young children, pregnant women, and individuals who are immunocompromised.

The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose and mouth, and via bodily fluids. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease (spread between animals and people). It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

Over 41,600 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide across over 90 countries and territories, and so far, 12 deaths have been attributed to the disease.