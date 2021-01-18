UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Health Regulator Authorizes Use Of AstraZeneca, Sinovac Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Brazil's Health Regulator Authorizes Use of AstraZeneca, Sinovac Vaccines

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) on Sunday approved the use of two vaccines against the coronavirus disease, developed by companies AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

The decision is said to have been made at the regulator's meeting.

The experts noted the safety and effectiveness of those vaccines and requested the companies to continue providing information to Anvisa.

Earlier, the regulator refused to grant Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica authorization for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia Company Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mandatory PCR test for workers in private educatio ..

25 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi approves screening protocols for vaccina ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Finance launches AED6 bill ..

2 hours ago

Special Olympics UAE and UAE Winter Sports Federat ..

3 hours ago

UAE expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to inc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.