MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, has prohibited the distribution of millions of Chinese Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19, delivered from a facility not approved by the regulator.

"Anvisa prohibited as of this Saturday the distribution of the CoronaVac vaccine batches packaged in a plant [in China] that did not receive the Emergency Use Authorization (AUE)," Anvisa said in a Saturday statement.

The ban came after 12.13 million CoronaVac doses already entered the country in 25 batches. Another 17 batches containing a total of 9 million doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine are being prepared for shipment.

At the end of August, Anvisa prohibited the use of the CoronaVac shots in children aged 3-17, for lack of sufficient efficacy and safety data for this age group.