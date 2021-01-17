(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has refused to grant Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica authorization for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

Anvisa said in a Saturday statement that the application, submitted by Uniao Quimica jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), was returned because "it does not present the minimum requirements to be subjected to analysis."

Uniao Quimica started the production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Brazil earlier this month.

The RDIF is expected to deliver 10 million doses of Sputnik V to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, with a total of 150 million doses to be delivered this year.