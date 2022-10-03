(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, contrary to poll estimates, is ahead of his main opponent, Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in the presidential election with over 46%, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

With over 52% of the votes counted in the Sunday election, Bolsonaro has 46.

31%, while Lula has 44.86%. They are followed, far behind, by centrist candidate Simone Tebet with 4.53%.

Thus, none of the candidates appear to be winning in the first round.

A general election was held in Brazil on Sunday. It is necessary to gain over 50% of the votes in the first round in order for a candidate to win. If there is no winner in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 30.