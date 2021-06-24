UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Indigenous People Protest Against Land Law - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:23 PM

Brazil's Indigenous People Protest Against Land Law - Reports

Hundreds of indigenous people protested in front of the Brazilian Congress headquarters against the land demarcation bill, an initiative that has already generated clashes with the police, the UOL news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Hundreds of indigenous people protested in front of the Brazilian Congress headquarters against the land demarcation bill, an initiative that has already generated clashes with the police, the UOL news agency reported.

The lawmakers planned to consider the demarcation of lands belonging to indigenous peoples at the meeting of the Constitution and Justice Commission of the Chamber of Deputies. The bill will modify the juridical status of the lands that belonged to the indigenous people before the Brazilian Constitution was adopted in 1988. These territories were permanently inhabited by them and were used, among other things, for their industrial activities.

The groups of indigenous people have been protesting in the capital for days.

Wearing traditional garb and bows, they marched to Congress, the UOL reported on Wednesday. A day earlier, the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd and the indigenous people responded by firing arrows, one of which penetrated the leg of an officer.

According to the proposal, indigenous people who want full protection of their lands must prove that they lived there in 1988. The commission approved the bill on Wednesday evening, setting the stage for a plenary vote.

The country's Supreme Court, in earlier rulings, rejected initiatives to open up indigenous territories to the business community, finding that commercial development of the reserves was not possible.

Related Topics

Firing Supreme Court Police Business Vote Chamber Congress Gas

Recent Stories

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

10 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

25 minutes ago

ERC launches phase two of refugee vaccination prog ..

40 minutes ago

EPA demands FAB project authorities to ensure envi ..

2 minutes ago

DC Peshawar Squash championship enters into quarte ..

2 minutes ago

CM hands over cheques to heirs of health workers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.