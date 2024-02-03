Open Menu

Brazil's Industrial Output Inches Up 0.2 Pct In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Brazil's industrial output inches up 0.2 pct in 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Industrial production in Brazil edged up 0.2 percent in 2023 from the previous year, the state-run Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics reported Friday.

In December 2023, industrial output advanced by 1.1 percent from a month earlier, marking the fifth consecutive month of growth.

Positive results in the sector in 2023 were driven by extractive industries, coke, oil derivatives, biofuel products, and food products.

Within the major economic categories, semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods showed the most dynamism, growing by 2.1 percent, while durable consumer goods were up by 1.2 percent.

The capital goods segment reflected the only negative rate of the indicator, logging a loss of 11.1 percent in 2023.

Related Topics

Oil Brazil December From

Recent Stories

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

12 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

12 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

12 hours ago
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

12 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

13 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

13 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

13 hours ago
 Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark ..

Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..

13 hours ago
 Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'he ..

Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'

13 hours ago

More Stories From World