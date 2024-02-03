Brazil's Industrial Output Inches Up 0.2 Pct In 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Industrial production in Brazil edged up 0.2 percent in 2023 from the previous year, the state-run Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics reported Friday.
In December 2023, industrial output advanced by 1.1 percent from a month earlier, marking the fifth consecutive month of growth.
Positive results in the sector in 2023 were driven by extractive industries, coke, oil derivatives, biofuel products, and food products.
Within the major economic categories, semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods showed the most dynamism, growing by 2.1 percent, while durable consumer goods were up by 1.2 percent.
The capital goods segment reflected the only negative rate of the indicator, logging a loss of 11.1 percent in 2023.
