Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Brazil's unemployment rate hit its highest level in almost a decade in the first quarter of the year, according to figures published Thursday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Brazil's unemployment rate hit its highest level in almost a decade in the first quarter of the year, according to figures published Thursday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.

The unemployment rate grew by 0.

8 percentage points since the previous quarter to 14.7% in January-March and by 2.5 points against the same period last year.

A record 14.8 million were out of job in the first three months of 2021, with an additional 880,000 people looking for job compared to the previous quarter. At 31%, young adults aged between 18 and 24 accounted for the biggest share of the jobless population.

