Brazil's Jobless Rate Hits Decade High - Statistics
Brazil's unemployment rate hit its highest level in almost a decade in the first quarter of the year, according to figures published Thursday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics
The unemployment rate grew by 0.
8 percentage points since the previous quarter to 14.7% in January-March and by 2.5 points against the same period last year.
A record 14.8 million were out of job in the first three months of 2021, with an additional 880,000 people looking for job compared to the previous quarter. At 31%, young adults aged between 18 and 24 accounted for the biggest share of the jobless population.