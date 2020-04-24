UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Justice Minister Resigns Over 'political Interference'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:33 PM

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Sergio Moro, Brazil's justice and security minister, resigned on Friday after clashing with President Jair Bolsonaro over the sacking of the Federal police chief.

Moro, a former anti-corruption judge, hit out at "political interference" in the federal police, saying that he could not do his job without "autonomy" for the force.

More Stories From World

