Sergio Moro, Brazil's justice and security minister, resigned on Friday after clashing with President Jair Bolsonaro over the sacking of the federal police chief

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Sergio Moro, Brazil's justice and security minister, resigned on Friday after clashing with President Jair Bolsonaro over the sacking of the Federal police chief.

Moro, a former anti-corruption judge, hit out at "political interference" in the federal police, saying that he could not do his job without "autonomy" for the force.