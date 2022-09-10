RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Brazil's Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is ahead of incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro by 14 percentage points, according to a new Datafolha survey.

Bolsonaro's support went up one percentage point since last week, now standing at 39%. Meanwhile, 53% of Brazilian citizens say they are going to vote for Lula in the upcoming presidential election, the poll revealed.

Lula da Silva maintains a comfortable lead, but since January, his support among voters has fallen by 6 percentage points, while support for Bolsonaro has risen by 9 percentage points.

The gap between the two candidates has narrowed from 29% to 14%, according to the survey.

Over 2,670 Brazilian citizens participated in the Datafolha survey conducted on September 8-9.

Presidential elections will be held in Brazil on October 2. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro officially announced his candidacy in July. If there is no winner in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 30.