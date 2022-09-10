UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Lula Ahead Of Bolsonaro, But Gap Narrowing - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 07:30 AM

Brazil's Lula Ahead of Bolsonaro, But Gap Narrowing - Poll

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Brazil's Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is ahead of incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro by 14 percentage points, according to a new Datafolha survey.

Bolsonaro's support went up one percentage point since last week, now standing at 39%. Meanwhile, 53% of Brazilian citizens say they are going to vote for Lula in the upcoming presidential election, the poll revealed.

Lula da Silva maintains a comfortable lead, but since January, his support among voters has fallen by 6 percentage points, while support for Bolsonaro has risen by 9 percentage points.

The gap between the two candidates has narrowed from 29% to 14%, according to the survey.

Over 2,670 Brazilian citizens participated in the Datafolha survey conducted on September 8-9.

Presidential elections will be held in Brazil on October 2. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro officially announced his candidacy in July. If there is no winner in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 30.

Related Topics

Election Vote Lead Brazil January July September October From

Recent Stories

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

7 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

7 hours ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

7 hours ago
 Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

7 hours ago
 US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to ..

US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to Anti-Satellite Missile Tests ..

7 hours ago
 US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above M ..

US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above Marginal Production Cost - Trea ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.