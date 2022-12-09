Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister.

"(I chose) comrade Fernando Haddad as Minister of Finance," Lula said during a press conference in the capital Brasilia.

Lula also tapped Mauro Vieira as foreign minister, Flavio Dino as justice minister, Jose Mucio Monteiro as defense minister and Rui Costa, governor of the province of Bahia, as chief of staff.

Haddad, 59, who served as education minister from 2005 to 2012, succeeds powerful liberal economy minister Paulo Guedes, an ally of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

After Lula's new government takes office following his January 1 inauguration, the economy ministry will be dissolved and transformed into finance, industry and planning agencies.

When Haddad's name started circulating for the role, markets reacted with unease, viewing him as too much on the left.

Vieira is a 71-year-old career diplomat who has already served as foreign minister as well as ambassador to Argentina and the United States.