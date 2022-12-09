UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Lula Appoints Former Mayor As Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister

Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister.

Bras�lia, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister.

"(I chose) comrade Fernando Haddad as Minister of Finance," Lula said during a press conference in the capital Brasilia.

Lula also tapped Mauro Vieira as foreign minister, Flavio Dino as justice minister, Jose Mucio Monteiro as defense minister and Rui Costa, governor of the province of Bahia, as chief of staff.

Haddad, 59, who served as education minister from 2005 to 2012, succeeds powerful liberal economy minister Paulo Guedes, an ally of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

After Lula's new government takes office following his January 1 inauguration, the economy ministry will be dissolved and transformed into finance, industry and planning agencies.

When Haddad's name started circulating for the role, markets reacted with unease, viewing him as too much on the left.

Vieira is a 71-year-old career diplomat who has already served as foreign minister as well as ambassador to Argentina and the United States.

Related Topics

Governor Business Education Brasilia Sao Paulo Argentina United States January Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

RCB opens flower exhibition

RCB opens flower exhibition

2 minutes ago
 LHC seeks report about facilities for transgender ..

LHC seeks report about facilities for transgender persons in 43 jails across Pun ..

2 minutes ago
 US Senator Sinema Announces Her Resignation From D ..

US Senator Sinema Announces Her Resignation From Democratic Party

2 minutes ago
 Over 40 Private Jets to Fly to Indonesia for Weddi ..

Over 40 Private Jets to Fly to Indonesia for Wedding of President's Son - Offici ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin says 'agreement will have to be reached' to ..

Putin says 'agreement will have to be reached' to end Ukraine conflict

10 minutes ago
 UAF revised budget estimates approved

UAF revised budget estimates approved

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.