UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Lula Dismisses Army Commander In Wake Of Brasilia Riots - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Brazil's Lula Dismisses Army Commander in Wake of Brasilia Riots - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after meeting with military commanders on the recent unrest in the capital, sacked the head of Brazil's army Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda, who had been in office for just over two weeks, media report.

Arruda, fired on Saturday, will be replaced by Gen. Tomas Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, the military commander for the Southeast, the Globo newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

On Friday, Lula held a meeting at Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, with Arruda and the commanders of Brazil's Navy and Air Force, as well as Defense Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro, expressing discontent with those responsible for the security of government buildings.

Arruda took over command of Brazil's army at the end of December, as part of agreements with outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, and was confirmed in this post on January 6.

On January 8, Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto and the Supreme Court building in Brasilia. Police managed to regain control of the vandalized buildings on the same day. According to Brazil's Federal police, about 2,000 participants in the anti-government protests have been detained.

By Lula's decree, more than 50 people from among the Planalto guards have been removed from their posts.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Army Police Brasilia Same Brazil January December Congress Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

4 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

4 hours ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

4 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

4 hours ago
 Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

4 hours ago
 RT France Closes After France's Decision to Freeze ..

RT France Closes After France's Decision to Freeze Broadcaster's Accounts

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.