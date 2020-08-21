UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Lula Sorry For Shielding Italy Militant Battisti

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:28 PM

Brazil's Lula sorry for shielding Italy militant Battisti

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he regretted protecting communist militant Cesare Battisti from extradition to his native Italy, after the ex-fugitive confessed to four murders

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he regretted protecting communist militant Cesare Battisti from extradition to his native Italy, after the ex-fugitive confessed to four murders.

Lula, Brazil's president from 2003 to 2010, said in an interview he was prepared to apologize over his decision to allow Battisti to remain in Brazil.

On the final day of his presidency, the left-wing leader denied Battisti's extradition, enabling the militant to continue dodging the Italian authorities until he was captured last year in Bolivia after nearly four decades on the run.

Now serving a life sentence in Italy, Battisti confessed to the 1970s murders several weeks after his capture.

"All of us on the Brazilian left who defended Cesare Battisti feel frustrated and disappointed," Lula told online talk show tv Democracia in a segment that aired Thursday.

"I would have no problem apologizing to the Italian left and the victims' families." He said he never met Battisti in person, and had merely followed the advice of then justice minister Tarso Genro, who believed the ex-militant was innocent.

Battisti, 65, committed the murders during Italy's so-called "Years of Lead," in a failed attempt to trigger a communist revolution.

Jailed in 1979, he escaped from prison two years later and reinvented himself as a crime writer during his life on the run.

He apparently fled Brazil after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro vowed during his 2018 election campaign to "immediately" send the ex-militant back to Italy if elected.

Lula, 74, has had his own run-ins with the law since leaving office.

Highly popular during his presidency, he has since been caught up in a massive corruption scandal, which landed him in jail for a year and a half and badly tarnished his image.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Scandal Jail Lead Italy Brazil Bolivia 2018 TV All From

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

16 minutes ago

EU warns Brexit deal unlikely as talks deliver no ..

2 minutes ago

Police devise security plan for Aashura

2 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.81 million, d ..

31 minutes ago

WHO Expert Urges for 'Much More' Research on Poten ..

3 minutes ago

Six States Sue US Postal Service to Prevent Propos ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.